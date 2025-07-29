The Conversation: Stomach cancer survivor shares her story to raise awareness about disease

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of “The Conversation” focuses on one of the deadliest cancers that you don’t hear about as much: stomach cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 30,300 new cases of stomach cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. That figure accounts for approximately 1.5% of all new cancers diagnosed in the U.S. every year.

Research also shows that Asians, Blacks and Latinos die from the disease at higher rates compared to whites. Researchers do not know why the discrepancies in death rates exist.

Yolanda Barrera Day, 65, survived stomach cancer after she was diagnosed with the disease during the pandemic.

She went through chemotherapy and had her stomach removed. Now, she’s using her second chance at life to bring awareness to the disease and convince people to see their doctor when they notice something’s wrong.

The latest episode of The Conversation can be seen below.

Common symptoms of stomach cancer include: abdominal pain or discomfort, feeling full after eating small meals, heartburn or indigestion, nausea, vomiting (with or without blood), unexplained weight loss and fatigue.

Barrera Day said she only experienced fatigue.

“It was fatigue that kind of alerted me,” Barrera Day said. “It was a red flag, but a lot of people I’ve met (with stomach cancer) have reflux.”

Barrera Day is also an advocate for stomach cancer patients, working with Debbie’s Dream Foundation. She hopes her story helps people understand more about stomach cancer and staying healthy.

“Pay attention to your symptoms. Pay attention to how you’re feeling,” Barrera Day said. “We want everyone to know about this. That way they can take care of it in time.”

Barrera Day is organizing the “Gut Check for Stomach Cancer” event coming in November. The event aims at raising awareness about stomach cancer.

For more information on the event, click here.

More recent local health coverage on KSAT: