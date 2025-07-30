2 displaced after North Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are displaced after a fire at a Northeast Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire in the 6200 block of Panther Peak just before midnight on Tuesday evening.

Heavy smoke was showing from the house’s second story, with the bulk of the fire in the back corner of the home, SAFD said.

The fire was believed to have started on the first floor, eventually climbing to the second floor.

Two people were able to escape; however, a dog’s body was later recovered. The two residents were displaced from the home for the night due to the damage, SAFD said.

