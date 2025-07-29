Man killed in two-story house fire, New Braunfels officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police and fire officials said they are investigating what led to a 37-year-old man’s death following a house fire on Monday afternoon.

The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of McCrae, which is near West Klein Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

According to the city, firefighters fought the flames, which were beginning to “spread into the subfloor between the first and second story.”

When firefighters had the fire under control, officials said they reentered the home and found a man inside. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later learned that the man, who the city identified as Kennedy Miguel Herrejon, also suffered “an apparent gunshot wound” in addition to injuries sustained in the fire.

Herrejon’s cause of death has yet to be determined. No other injuries were reported in the fire.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any criminal elements to this case.

The city said some New Braunfels fire and New Braunfels police officers have remained at the scene as their investigation continues.