SAN ANTONIO – Goodwill San Antonio celebrated a major milestone this week in style.

The nonprofit, which was brought to the Alamo City in 1945, turned 80 years old.

On Tuesday, shoppers were invited to celebrate by participating in a scavenger hunt across local Goodwill stores in search of a tiny plush with a hidden 80% discount coupon.

In a news release, the nonprofit said the scavenger hunt was “a way to thank the community for their support over the decades.”

