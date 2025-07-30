West Nile Virus case detected in Hays County; First human case in county of the year

FILE - This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes albopictus mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host. Dengue, a tropical illness caused by a virus, is spread by Aedes mosquitos, a type of warm weather insect that is expanding its geographic reach because of climate change, experts say. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

HAYS COUNTY – The first human case of West Nile Virus in Hays County was confirmed, the county health department said in a news release Wednesday.

The Hays County Health Department (HCHD) said it received notification there was a laboratory-confirmed, positive human case on Tuesday. It is the first case of the year, according to the release.

Recommended Videos

Nine cases have been reported in Texas this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This includes one human case in nearby Williamson County.

West Nile Virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

While 80% of people will not experience symptoms, 20% may experience symptoms including; fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes, according to the health department.

Severe infections can cause neurological complications, such as encephalitis and meningitis.

The department said there are three key steps to prevent mosquito bites and breeding:

DEET : Whenever outside, use insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

DRESS : Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

The Department of State Health Services have not confirmed a positive mosquito sample in Hays County this year, but Hays County Development Services is continuing to provide mosquito surveillance.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the Texas Health and Human Services’ website.