Workforce Solutions providing additional supports for flood victims

Workforce Solutions Alamo is taking extra steps to help Hill Country flood victims get back on their feet.

The July 4th floods did not only destroy homes, but also destroyed some livelihoods.

It is unclear how many jobs were lost. The Labor Department takes months to release local unemployment data.

In Kerr County, however, it is clear the floods impacted many people’s work.

“What we’ve seen...is about a six-fold increase in traffic,” said Workforce Solutions Alamo CEO Adrian Lopez.

Lopez said people working in tourism-related industries, such as food accomodations and hospitality, were impacted the most.

“That is a major part of the local economy,” Lopez said.

Workforce Solutions brought its mobile unit to different areas impacted, where its employees are helping people prepare resumes, apply to jobs, and get connected to childcare and emergency unemployment services.

“The Disaster Unemployment Assistance...there’s a 60 day deadline on that [which] hits around September 4th,” said Lopez.

Lopez also encourages flood victims and other job seekers to visit a Workforce Solutions Alamo office, such as the Kerrville location open weekdays.

A job fair will be held on Wednesday, July 30th in Fredericksburg. More information on the job fair and current job openings are available on Workforce Solution’s website.