Local News

Cibolo police seek help to locate 72-year-old man diagnosed with dementia

Robert Garcia, 72, was last seen leaving his home on Thursday afternoon

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Missing man Robert Garcia. (Cibolo police) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CIBOLO, Texas – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old missing man diagnosed with dementia.

The department said Robert Garcia, 72, was last seen leaving his home on Thursday afternoon on Buffalo Crossing, located near Farm-to-Market Road 78.

Garcia was wearing blue jeans, a gray muscle shirt and black tennis shoes, Cibolo police said. He’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or 210-619-1274.

