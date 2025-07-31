Cibolo police seek help to locate 72-year-old man diagnosed with dementia

CIBOLO, Texas – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old missing man diagnosed with dementia.

The department said Robert Garcia, 72, was last seen leaving his home on Thursday afternoon on Buffalo Crossing, located near Farm-to-Market Road 78.

Garcia was wearing blue jeans, a gray muscle shirt and black tennis shoes, Cibolo police said. He’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or 210-619-1274.