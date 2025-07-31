ME’s office identifies man killed in shooting along US Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed along U.S. Highway 90.

Wilian Arnaldo Maldonado Bonilla, 24, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the ME’s office.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, in the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 90 West, where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

Bonilla was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police said.

“It is currently unknown who shot the victim and why,” police said in a preliminary report.

