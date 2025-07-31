SAPD: Woman hospitalized after stray bullet hits her while driving under West Side highway

A woman was hit by a stray bullet while driving underneath Loop 410 on the West Side around 11:35 p.m. on Loop 410 and Marbach Road on Wednesday, July 30.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit by a stray bullet while driving underneath Loop 410 on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. on Loop 410 and Marbach Road.

Recommended Videos

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was in the turnaround lane under the highway when she was hit in the torso by a bullet, police said.

An officer at the scene said the shot was believed to have been fired from an altercation under the highway.

After the shooting, the woman drove into a nearby parking lot. She crashed into a pole near a Whataburger on Marbach Road, police said.

SAPD said the woman was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

EMS officials transported the woman to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: