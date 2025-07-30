ME’s office identifies man shot, killed during game of dice at South Side home

San Antonio police investigating after a deadly shooting at a home in the 1300 block of West Villaret Boulevard just after 3 a.m. on July 22.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed over a game of dice at a South Side home.

Paul Rogelio Cabrera, 21, died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the ME’s office.

Recommended Videos

The shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of West Villaret Boulevard just after 3 a.m. on July 22.

When officers arrived, they found Cabrera suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS officials later pronounced him dead, a SAPD preliminary report said.

Officers determined the victim was shot inside the home. An alleged suspect was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting and has not been found, police said.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told KSAT that Cabrera was one of his roommates at the home.

Cabrera had invited some guests to the house. After a game of dice turned tense, one of the visitors pulled a gun and shot Cabrera, according to the witness.

An alleged suspect was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting and has not been found, the report said.

Police have yet to release further details on how or what prompted the shooting.

Read more: