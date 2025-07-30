Man dies after dramatic rescue attempt at Woodlawn Lake

San Antonio police and fire officials responded to Woodlawn Lake on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A typical Wednesday morning stroll along Woodlawn Lake soon became a split-second, life-saving situation for Katrina Mijares.

Mijares, a former SeaWorld lifeguard, told KSAT she walked near the lake when she noticed a group of people who spotted a man struggling in the water.

When the man’s arms stopped flailing, Mijares said her instincts kicked in.

“I just did what I felt like I should do,” Mijares said. “I took off my shoes and my headphones and I just started swimming.”

She said another bystander jumped in the water to help her carry the man to higher ground.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and other emergency responders arrived on the scene at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday. They began performing chest compressions on the man.

According to Mijares, first responders said they found a pulse on the man.

An SAFD spokesperson said the man was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. On Wednesday afternoon, an SAPD spokesperson later confirmed to KSAT that the unidentified man jumped into the lake and appeared to be struggling.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

“I just came for a walk, and you never know what’s in front of you,” Mijares said. “If we saved a life today, then I’m very grateful for that.”

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

