Man electrocuted while attempting to trim tree branches for neighbor, SAFD says

A man was electrocuted on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he was electrocuted while attempting to trim tree branches for a neighbor, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD’s Ed Rohmer said that fire officials were dispatched just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday to the 800 block of S. San Dario Avenue for an electrocution call.

Recommended Videos

The man had struck a power line with a pole saw and was electrocuted, Rohmer told KSAT. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Rohmer.

The man wore a safety harness, which prevented him from falling on the ground.

Rohmer stated that officials waited to assist the man until CPS Energy workers de-energized the power line.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also