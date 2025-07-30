Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man electrocuted while attempting to trim tree branches for neighbor, SAFD says

The San Antonio Fire Department said the man was pronounced dead on the scene

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

A man was electrocuted on the West Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he was electrocuted while attempting to trim tree branches for a neighbor, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD’s Ed Rohmer said that fire officials were dispatched just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday to the 800 block of S. San Dario Avenue for an electrocution call.

Recommended Videos

The man had struck a power line with a pole saw and was electrocuted, Rohmer told KSAT. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Rohmer.

The man wore a safety harness, which prevented him from falling on the ground.

Rohmer stated that officials waited to assist the man until CPS Energy workers de-energized the power line.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...