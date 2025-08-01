Author Gabriela Ibarra Noriega launches empowering new book: ‘Girls are Unstoppable’

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Author and proud Mexican American Gabriela Ibarra Noriega has released her inspiring new book, "Girls Are Unstoppable: Bilingual Girls Coloring Book of Various Occupations."

Raised between Monterrey, Nuevo León and San Antonio’s West Side, Noriega’s upbringing shaped her deep appreciation for the strength and determination of the women in her life. Her latest project is a tribute to those women — and a message of empowerment for girls everywhere.

Noriega lost her father to cancer at the age of nine. Without a male role model, she found guidance in the example set by her mother and grandmother, resilient problem-solvers who anchored their family through grit and perseverance.

Noriega wasn’t raised to believe in lofty dreams like becoming a dentist or race car driver, but now she’s determined to make sure young girls know that those dreams — and more—are absolutely within reach.

"Girls Are Unstoppable" is more than just a coloring book. It’s a bilingual celebration of ambition, representation, and possibility. Each page introduces young readers to powerful career paths — from engineer to firefighter, artist to aircraft mechanic — reminding them that no dream is too big and no career is off-limits.

This book serves as a love letter to girls from all backgrounds, particularly those from underrepresented communities.

Noriega’s message is clear: with courage, determination, and belief in oneself, every girl has the power to break barriers and make a lasting impact.

To celebrate the release, the community is invited to a special book signing event on San Antonio’s South Side at an award-winning venue:

📚 "Girls Are Unstoppable" Book Signing Event

Author: Gabriela Ibarra Noriega

Time: 2:30-5:00 p.m.

Date: Aug. 16

Location: Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse (Award-Winning Southside Venue)

Address: 815 Pleasanton Road

To reserve a spot, click here.

This family-friendly event is an opportunity to meet the author, purchase signed copies of the book. Attendees can also celebrate representation, empowerment and the power of dreaming big, right in the heart of the South Side.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

