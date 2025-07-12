South San Antonio comes together again for Texans Helping Texans flood relief effort

South San Antonio once again demonstrated its heart and resilience through the Texans Helping Texans flood relief effort.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Led by local chef and entrepreneur Gabe Bondoc, the initiative mobilized a powerful coalition of small business owners, organizations and many community members from South San Antonio and surrounding areas to support flood-affected families across the Hill Country.

This dedicated group had previously stepped up during Hurricane Harvey and continues to lead by example when Texans are in need.

A convoy of trucks and trailers loaded with food and essential supplies made its way to the impacted areas. More than 1,000 hamburgers and 1,000 hot dogs, along with chips, snacks, and fresh fruit, were cooked, served and delivered directly to the communities of Hunt, Center Point, and Kerrville.

The cooking and serving hub for the effort was Dennis Brown Welding, located at 5800 TX-27 in Center Point, Texas 78010, where volunteers worked tirelessly to prepare hot meals that were then distributed throughout the surrounding community.

South San Antonio once again demonstrated its heart and resilience through the Texans Helping Texans flood relief effort.

Among those who volunteered their time and talents were Gabriel Mendoza, owner of SouthSlice Pizzeria, and Cindy Martin Ramos, owner of Cindy’s Cupcakes and Toppers, who both helped prepare and serve meals.

Juan J. Jr. Ramos and HJD Capital Electric generously donated 1,000 hamburger patties and other essentials. Leticia Isaac’s daughters baked fresh muffins, cupcakes, and cookies, while Alice L. Esquivel of Cheddar’s Cheesecakes contributed her signature mini cheesecakes.

A fully stocked trailer — thanks to the generosity of Mr. Sam Flores — transported the donations, with hands-on support from Eduardo Hernandez, Susana Elizabeth Salazar, and the Food Town team, who assisted with loading.

Produce donations included a crate of watermelons, 10 cases of apples, oranges, bananas, and diced fruit trays, made possible through the contributions of Slankard Produce, Nino’s Fresh Cut Fruit & Veg, Lozano’s Produce, M&P Produce, Las Huertas and Rachel Ruiz-Helms.

Several organizations played an active role in the relief efforts, including the Fin Addict Angler Foundation, known for its continued commitment to community service.

Relief coordination began with city-wide drop-off points accepting only food and cooking-related items.

Locations included Auto A to Z on South General McMullen, the Rustic Turquoise Boutique on South Zarzamora, and Ruben Reyna Farmers Insurance on Bandera Road.

In true Southside fashion, community members were encouraged to support these small businesses while donating.

With unwavering generosity and unity, South San Antonio once again showed that when disaster strikes, the community rises together, strong and ready to serve.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

