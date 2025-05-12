West Side spotlight: Michelle Cantu

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

From the West Side of San Antonio to center stage

Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Michelle Cantu grew up in West San Antonio, in the Edgewood School District. Her upbringing was filled with culture, community and a unique blend of humor and hustle that would later shape her career.

While many know her as Michelle Cantu, the stand-up comedian, her professional journey has also taken her into the corporate world, where she has thrived as a Human Resources consultant for Fortune 100 companies.

But Cantu is not one to be confined by labels. She has combined her passion for comedy with her corporate expertise to create an impactful public speaking business, “The Corporate Chingona.” Through keynotes and workshops, she uplifts her community and helps others navigate their careers, proving that dreams and side hustles can become real revenue streams.

Finding Her Voice in Comedy and Corporate America

Cantu’s comedic roots trace back to her childhood. When her mom married her stepdad Tyrone, their blended family — three Latino and three Black kids — became their version of the Brady Bunch.

Tyrone’s collection of Def Comedy Jam VHS tapes became Cantu’s gateway into the world of stand-up. She spent hours watching legends like Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, and Martin Lawrence, soaking in the humor and storytelling that would later define her comedic style.

Alongside comedy, Cantu was exposed to the world of Human Resources through her mother, who has worked in the field for over 30 years. The hilarious and often bizarre HR stories she heard growing up fascinated her.

As fate would have it, she followed in her mother’s footsteps, carving her path in HR while keeping her comedic ambitions alive.

Balancing motherhood and the mic

Being both a stand-up comedian and a mother is no easy feat. While many comics sacrifice stability for the chance to perform, Cantu knew she had to be strategic.

The world of stand-up demands an almost ruthless commitment, but as a mother, she couldn’t afford to sleep outside a comedy club waiting for a big break like some of her male counterparts.

Instead, she found balance — choosing which shows to pursue while prioritizing her children’s lives.

She still hits open mics to sharpen her craft and travels for performances, but she’s also there for dance practices and sporting events.

“There’s a running joke among women in comedy: ‘I only have five minutes on stage because my kids are in the parking lot,’” Cantu laughs. “While it’s funny, it also reflects the struggle of balancing dreams and responsibilities. But I’ve learned that it’s possible with a strong support system.”

Building a legacy of laughter and leadership

One of Cantu’s proudest moments was her first stand-up performance at her book club, “Books and Booze for Chingonas." She delivered a 10 minute set on the back patio with a karaoke mic. The crowd’s response was electric, fueling her determination to pursue comedy seriously.

Since then, she has performed nationwide, headlining renowned theaters — including her most recent milestone, the Empire Theatre. Yet, the most rewarding part of her journey is hearing from women telling her how much they needed a laugh or feeling inspired to share their stories.

Her blend of comedy and corporate expertise also sets her apart. She isn’t just a stand-up comedian—she’s a motivational speaker, an advocate for women in the workplace, and a champion for representation in leadership roles.

“I don’t see many people who look like me in comedy, in corporate leadership, or on conference stages. That’s why I keep going — so other women see it’s possible,” Cantu said.

The power of community and support

For those wondering how Cantu “does it all,” she quickly dispels the myth.

“I don’t do it all. I have an incredible support system,” she admits. “My family, my friends, and my city lift me. Sometimes, I’ve missed my kids’ events, but other amazing moms have stepped in to take photos and cheer for them. It truly takes a village, and in San Antonio, that village is strong."

How to work with Michelle Cantu

Cantu, The Corporate Chingona, is open for collaborations, comedy bookings, and speaking engagements. She offers workshops on pitching, public speaking, resume writing, interviewing and salary negotiation.

Find her on social media: @thecorporatechingona

Email: thecorporatechingona@gmail.com

Whether on stage, in the boardroom, or behind the mic, Cantu proves that laughter and leadership can go hand in hand.

