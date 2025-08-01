Ram Herrera honored at the Alamo, Social Spot for 45 years of music

Ram Herrera was honored for this career in music.

San Antonio’s beloved Tejano legend, Ram Herrera, was recently celebrated for his 45 years in the music industry.

The festivities kicked off Friday at the historic Alamo, where Herrera was honored with special recognitions from the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, and the State of Texas for his decades-long contributions to Tejano music and culture.

Fans gathered to witness this momentous occasion, which included live music, heartfelt tributes, and an emotional acknowledgment of Herrera’s lasting impact on generations of listeners across the Lone Star State and beyond.

The celebration continued on Saturday night at the Social Spot, where friends, family, and supporters gathered for a more intimate event.

The mood was festive and filled with admiration for a man whose voice and legacy have helped define a genre.

Born around 1960 and raised in the Victoria Courts in San Antonio, Herrera gained popularity in the early 1980s as a standout voice with David Lee Garza y Los Musicales.

He later formed his group, Ramiro Herrera y Montana, and signed with Sony Music Entertainment, where he released “Most Wanted Man” in 1986. The album was a landmark for Herrera—it was his first record in English and went on to become certified gold.

Over the decades, Herrera’s work has been consistently recognized at the highest levels of the music industry. At the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2007, he was nominated for his album “Ram Herrera and the Outlaw Band.”

He’s also been a multiple Latin Grammy nominee—earning nods for Best Tejano Album at the 3rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards for “Ingrata,” and again at the 17th and 22nd Latin Grammy Awards for “Mucho Mas Que Amor” and “Back On Track,” respectively.

As part of this month’s tributes, two official flags were flown in Herrera’s honor—one over the Alamo and another over the Texas State Capitol. Both gestures serve as lasting symbols of his iconic status and the pride Texans feel for his accomplishments.

From his chart-topping hits and unforgettable stage presence, to his role as a cultural ambassador, Herrera continues to inspire and entertain with the same passion he had 45 years ago.

Congratulations to “The Outlaw” on this well-deserved recognition!

