San Antonio Zoo launches campaign to support Hill Country flood victims

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced a new campaign on Friday that will benefit people affected by the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country, according to a news release.

The “Zoo Cares: Together for Texans” campaign is running from Aug. 2-10.

All Texas residents with proof of ID will receive daytime admission to the San Antonio Zoo for $10 during the period of the campaign, the release stated.

Additionally, for every ticket sold and used during the campaign, the San Antonio Zoo will donate one ticket to flood-affected families, first responders and volunteers.

“This will be more than just an ordinary visit to the Zoo; it’s an opportunity to give back and help fellow Texans,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo said the $10 admission price is only good for daytime tickets and is not valid for other experiences or discounts.

Donated tickets will be distributed after the campaign is over.

You can learn more about the San Antonio Zoo on its website.