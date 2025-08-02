BCSO searching for man with medical condition

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen on Friday, Aug. 1.

Robert Jones III left his home around 6 p.m. on Friday, BCSO said. He was last seen by his son.

Jones is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. According to BCSO, he has a medical condition.

BCSO said Jones drives a 4-door black Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate RZA4JA. The truck has a custom front grill guard and a U.S. Marines decal on the center of the rear window.

“If you see him do not approach him because he might be reluctant to accept help, please call 911,” BCSO said.

Additional information was not immediately available.