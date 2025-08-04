Skip to main content
Local News

4 people rob ATM as it was being serviced on West Side, police say

Robbers remain at large after ATM cash grab, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

San Antonio police are searching for four people who robbed an ATM on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in the 2100 block of South Zarzamora Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for four people who robbed an ATM on the West Side on Monday morning.

The robbery happened when an employee was servicing a Bank of America ATM at 9:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Zarzamora Street, near Brady Boulevard.

Four people got out of a car and told the employee servicing the machine to get out of the way, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

Police said they stole money and cases from the machine, which was open.

No arrests have been made. Police said the cartridges taken from the machine have been recovered, but not the money.

The amount of money taken from the ATM is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

