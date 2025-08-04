Skip to main content
Local News

Atascosa County high school student arrested after pursuit reaches over 110 mph, sheriff’s office says

The vehicle crashed and caught fire moments after deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop, ACSO says

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A high school student was arrested early Sunday morning after leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager sped by a deputy at over 110 miles per hour near the 1900 block of Highway 97. The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, but said the high schooler sped away.

The driver crashed moments later near the intersection of Highway 97 and Corgey Road, where the vehicle caught fire, according to the sheriff’s office. They escaped the vehicle unharmed.

The teenager was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a felony. ACSO said it suspects alcohol was involved, and additional charges may be filed.

