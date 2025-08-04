KSAT journalists continue Hill Country flood coverage one month after disaster

Crews work to clear debris from the Cade Loop bridge along the Guadalupe River on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Monday, Aug. 4, marked one month since catastrophic flooding ripped through the Texas Hill Country, killing more than 100 people in Kerr County alone.

Included in the death toll were 27 children and counselors from Camp Mystic, an all-girls camp. As of Sunday, Aug. 3, two people remain missing.

Much of the devastation was centered on Kerr County in the early morning hours of July 4, yet despite multiple warnings issued by the National Weather Service and state agencies, officials have said no one saw the potential flood coming.

During KSAT’s coverage on Monday morning, reporters and anchors revisited some of the Kerr County residents impacted by the flooding and the organizations working tirelessly to rebuild.

Ingram residents urge officials to drain lake

Ingram and Hunt, two communities west of Kerrville, experienced severe damage from the flooding.

KSAT meteorologists estimate around 100 billion gallons of water fell along the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County on July 4.

On Monday, KSAT reporter Devan Karp spoke with some Ingram residents who believe there is more than just trash buried in the silt.

Those neighbors are pushing local government officials to consider draining Lake Ingram to aid in recovery efforts.

"You know, they said there (are) at least three cars and some kind of RV camper out there, and they’re halfway buried in silt," said one man, who asked to remain anonymous after he received community pushback.

Draining the lake is something Kerr County commissioners have floated; however, high costs and coordination between multiple regulatory agencies are just some of the roadblocks.

Center Point small business owners reflect on financial assistance

In the days and weeks after the flooding, donations and relief poured into Kerr County. Several nonprofit organizations, such as LiftFund, provided financial assistance to local businesses affected by the flooding.

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga on Monday spoke to four business owners in Center Point who received funding from LiftFund to stay afloat.

Kerrville man describes FEMA assistance as ‘very helpful’

During the GMSA@9 show, Zuniga met with Wayne Donaghe, whose 100-year-old family home was damaged by the flooding but left standing.

KSAT met with Donaghe on July 10, when he was the first person in line at then-newly opened FEMA assistance site.

On Monday, Donaghe described the FEMA assistance as “very helpful.”

While the inside of Donaghe’s home was damaged, the rebuilding process is underway.

“I was an emotional wreck for sure, at the time, still am to some degree,” he said on Monday. “But it gets better every day. (I) learned to let go. God said start over, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Road repairs continue across Kerr County

The flooding severely damaged State Highway 39 and Farm-to-Market Road 1340.

For several weeks, both roads were closed to the general public. First responders and residents slowly gained access as repairs continued.

In Kerrville, bridge repairs were being made by the Texas Department of Transportation. During the repair work, TxDOT crews recovered a piece of guardrail twisted by the July 4 floodwaters.