Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Side, police say

A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash early Tuesday near South General McMullen and Wallace Street. The crash happened around 12:15 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash early Tuesday on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. near South General McMullen and Wallace Street, which is not far from Castroville Road.

Recommended Videos

The motorcyclist, believed to be a 19-year-old man, was speeding when he clipped a car pulling into the intersection, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials. The woman driving at the scene is not expected to face any charges, SAPD said at the scene.

The man’s identity and cause of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: