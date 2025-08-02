ME’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after crashing into SUV, landing in neighbor’s backyard

The crash happened just before noon on Thursday, July 31, at the intersection of Galm Road and Shoreline Drive, near Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed after crashing into an SUV on the far West Side.

Ian Garcia, 23, died of blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

San Antonio police said the SUV was traveling south on Galm Road and tried to make a left turn toward Culebra Road.

Garcia traveling in the opposite direction and hit the front end of the SUV as the vehicle was making the left turn, police said.

Garcia was ejected from his bike and landed over the fence in a neighbor’s backyard on Galm Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Witnesses at the scene told police that speeding may have contributed to the crash.

Police said there are no criminal charges at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

