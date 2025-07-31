Motorcyclist killed after crashing into SUV, landing in neighbors’ backyard, SAPD says

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a SUV on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an SUV on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before noon on Thursday at the intersection of Galm Road and Shoreline Drive, near Culebra Road.

SAPD said it appears the SUV was headed south on Galm Road and tried to make a left turn towards Culebra Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling in the opposite direction and hit the front end of the SUV as the vehicle was making the left turn, police said.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and landed over the fence in a neighbor’s backyard on Galm Road, SAPD said.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to SAPD. The man’s name, age and cause of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told SAPD that speeding may have contributed to the crash.

Police said the crash seemed to be an accident, and there are no criminal charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

