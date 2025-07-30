Hundreds of motorcyclists mourn 3 lives lost over weekend in separate crashes

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of bikers gathered at Caliente Harley-Davidson on the city’s West Side on Tuesday night to honor the lives of three riders killed in separate crashes over the weekend.

The weekly event, organized by the group Tuesdays on Twos, usually draws a crowd. But organizers say the turnout this week felt different — more somber, more united.

“We normally have a big crowd, but given everything that’s happened, tonight was different,” said one organizer.

The gathering included a prayer and a moment of silence for the riders lost: Chandler Krueger, Nicolas Galindo and Wayne McBride.

“The big part of this is coming together as a community,” said Jenny Wilson, an event organizer. “Mourning the lives that we have lost and understanding that this isn’t something that we want, we don’t want any of our riders to pass away.”

Thomas Burright, another member of the group, said their efforts extend beyond just memorials.

“We hope to help and comfort families. We do prayers, candlelights, all that stuff, just to comfort and educate also,” Burright said.

In the wake of the tragedies, safety remained a major talking point.

“It’s the rider’s personal responsibility for their own safety, no one else’s,” said Flash an event organizer.

