San Antonio City Council to discuss Project Marvel during special session meeting

(Images by Populous for City of San Antonio)

The City of San Antonio presented the conceptual plans for a new sports and entertainment district centered around Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Renderings are for illustrative purposes and don’t show the final design.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is expected to discuss the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district, dubbed Project Marvel, in a special session on Wednesday.

The special session will include a presentation and discussions revolving around two documents, which include an economic impact analysis and a community engagement report.

KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article.

A new Spurs arena would be the main attraction of the City of San Antonio’s plan to create a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district downtown.

The economic impact analysis drew ire from community organizations across San Antonio earlier this week in a protest outside of the Alamodome.

On Tuesday, Bexar County commissioners voted to forward a venue tax hike for a new Spurs arena to voters in the November election.

The proposed 2% hotel occupancy tax increase could help fund construction on the new arena, Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum grounds improvements.

Included in the overall project are:

An expansion to the Henry B. González Convention Center

Alamodome improvements

A land bridge over Interstate 37

Retrofitting the former John H. Wood Jr. federal courthouse into a concert venue

Various proposed mixed-use developments

Wednesday’s meeting provides residents with another chance to understand the sports and entertainment district better as city council members discuss the next steps.

