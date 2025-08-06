Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio City Council to discuss Project Marvel during special session meeting

A livestream of the meeting will be available in the media player below

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

The City of San Antonio presented the conceptual plans for a new sports and entertainment district centered around Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Renderings are for illustrative purposes and don’t show the final design. (Images by Populous for City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is expected to discuss the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district, dubbed Project Marvel, in a special session on Wednesday.

The special session will include a presentation and discussions revolving around two documents, which include an economic impact analysis and a community engagement report.

KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A new Spurs arena would be the main attraction of the City of San Antonio’s plan to create a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district downtown.

The economic impact analysis drew ire from community organizations across San Antonio earlier this week in a protest outside of the Alamodome.

On Tuesday, Bexar County commissioners voted to forward a venue tax hike for a new Spurs arena to voters in the November election.

The proposed 2% hotel occupancy tax increase could help fund construction on the new arena, Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum grounds improvements.

Included in the overall project are:

  • An expansion to the Henry B. González Convention Center
  • Alamodome improvements
  • A land bridge over Interstate 37
  • Retrofitting the former John H. Wood Jr. federal courthouse into a concert venue
  • Various proposed mixed-use developments

Wednesday’s meeting provides residents with another chance to understand the sports and entertainment district better as city council members discuss the next steps.

