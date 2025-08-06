San Antonio City Council to discuss Project Marvel during special session meeting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is expected to discuss the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district, dubbed Project Marvel, in a special session on Wednesday.
The special session will include a presentation and discussions revolving around two documents, which include an economic impact analysis and a community engagement report.
Recommended Videos
KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
A new Spurs arena would be the main attraction of the City of San Antonio’s plan to create a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district downtown.
The economic impact analysis drew ire from community organizations across San Antonio earlier this week in a protest outside of the Alamodome.
On Tuesday, Bexar County commissioners voted to forward a venue tax hike for a new Spurs arena to voters in the November election.
The proposed 2% hotel occupancy tax increase could help fund construction on the new arena, Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum grounds improvements.
Included in the overall project are:
- An expansion to the Henry B. González Convention Center
- Alamodome improvements
- A land bridge over Interstate 37
- Retrofitting the former John H. Wood Jr. federal courthouse into a concert venue
- Various proposed mixed-use developments
Wednesday’s meeting provides residents with another chance to understand the sports and entertainment district better as city council members discuss the next steps.
More Project Marvel-related coverage on KSAT