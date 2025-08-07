Gray Media and Graham Media Group raise more than $1.1 million for Texas flood relief

In response to the devastating Fourth of July floods in Central Texas, KSAT12, KPRC, Graham Media Group, and Gray Media have launched Together for Texas, an emergency donation drive.

Gray Media and Graham Media Group announced Thursday that their joint fundraiser, Together for Texas, has generated more than $1,104,000 for the Central Texas and the Hill Country communities affected by devastating flooding on July 4.

In the days immediately following the tragedy, Gray stations across 113 markets and Graham Media Group’s KSAT in San Antonio and KPRC in Houston launched the campaign encouraging support for The Salvation Army’s relief efforts in the region.

“This outpouring highlights the incredible impact broadcasters and the communities we serve can create by uniting to help people in need and make a true difference. We are enormously thankful to the thousands of viewers nationwide who contributed so generously and to Graham Media Group for collaborating with us on this effort,” Gray’s President and co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said.

Donations provide residents and survivors with essential food, water, relief supplies, and emotional and spiritual support. Funds are also available for a variety of recovery needs, including cleanup supplies, building materials, furniture and household items, and to assist small, self-employed businesses in resuming their operations.

“We are deeply grateful to our community and our partners at Gray Media for helping us exceed $1 million in donations for Texas flood relief. This extraordinary fundraising effort demonstrates the power of local media working together with engaged citizens to make a meaningful difference during times of crisis. The funds raised will provide critical support to families rebuilding their lives after this devastating natural disaster. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this vital cause,” said Catherine Badalamente, CEO of Graham Media Group.

The Salvation Army will continue to provide aid at Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected region and plans to support the recovery process over the next 12 to 24 months. Donations are still being accepted at togetherfortx.com.

Read KSAT’s latest coverage of the Hill Country floods here.