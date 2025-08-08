Skip to main content
Local News

Texas Senate select committee discusses bills relating to natural disasters, environment, warning sirens

Watch the meeting live in the video player below

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Senate Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness & Flooding is taking up bills relating to flooding, the environment and preparedness on Friday.

The meeting started at 9 a.m. KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article.

According to Texas Legislature Online, the select committee is discussing the following:

  • SB 1 - Relating to disaster preparedness, response, and recovery; requiring a license; authorizing fees.
  • SB 2 - Relating to outdoor warning sirens in flood-prone areas.
  • SB 13 - Relating to the provision by a political subdivision of credits against impact fees to builders and developers for certain water conservation and reuse projects.
  • SB 43 - Relating to an exemption from the requirement to obtain a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for certain dams or reservoirs operated and maintained for the purposes of erosion, floodwater, and sediment control.

