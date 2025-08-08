Texas Senate select committee discusses bills relating to natural disasters, environment, warning sirens

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Senate Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness & Flooding is taking up bills relating to flooding, the environment and preparedness on Friday.
The meeting started at 9 a.m. KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article.
According to Texas Legislature Online, the select committee is discussing the following:
- SB 1 - Relating to disaster preparedness, response, and recovery; requiring a license; authorizing fees.
- SB 2 - Relating to outdoor warning sirens in flood-prone areas.
- SB 13 - Relating to the provision by a political subdivision of credits against impact fees to builders and developers for certain water conservation and reuse projects.
- SB 43 - Relating to an exemption from the requirement to obtain a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for certain dams or reservoirs operated and maintained for the purposes of erosion, floodwater, and sediment control.