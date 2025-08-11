University Health pediatrician stresses back-to-school health checks for students

San Antonio – Laura Villalobos sat at the University Health Pediatrics Clinic at Huebner Commons. A visit is one of many things she’s doing to get her kids ready for school, physically and mentally.

“We got one more week, so we have to start sleeping early, practicing getting up early, and having fun because it’s our last week,” she said. Her second grader is particularly excited about school, while her other child is less so.

University Health Pediatrician Benjamin Balderman explained that many families are visiting clinics now to complete required forms and ensure their children are healthy and ready for school.

A top priority is identifying which medications children need to take to school and ensuring those prescriptions are refilled and up to date. But Dr. Balderman says questions go beyond just the first day.

“I really want to educate families on what to be aware of when their kid is sick,” he said. “If they have a cough, congestion, or fever, it’s important to know how to manage those symptoms throughout the school year.”

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in young athletes, often going unrecognized until it occurs. Even kids in great shape need a thorough health check before starting new sports.

“Some cardiac diseases don’t present symptoms until a child is actively participating in sports,” Balderman said. “Many kids have no prior cardiac history—no shortness of breath, no chest pain.“

He emphasizes the importance of undergoing a full physical exam of the heart and lungs.

“Listen carefully for any murmurs that might require further testing to prevent tragic outcomes,” he said.

For families who are uninsured, there are free medical services available at locations in San Antonio, according to the City of San Antonio website.

Those locations are: