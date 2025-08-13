Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Spurs staff to join volunteer efforts for those affected by Hill County flooding

Team says nearly 100 Spurs Sports & Entertainment staff will travel to Ingram to help prepare hot meals

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

INGRAM, Texas – With recovery still underway, the San Antonio Spurs announced they are joining the volunteer efforts to support those affected by the Hill Country floods.

The team said in a press release that nearly 100 Spurs Sports & Entertainment staff, including CEO RC Buford and General Manager Brian Wright, will travel to Ingram, Texas, to work alongside Mercy Chefs on Wednesday morning.

Recommended Videos

Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based nonprofit, was one of the first organizations that stepped in to help the community and first responders following the deadly flooding that killed more than 100 people.

Additionally, the disaster-related organization aims to help serve hot meals to families. On July 25, Mercy Chefs announced the opening of a long-term Kerr County food kitchen.

KSAT plans to send a crew to cover the team’s volunteer efforts.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos