Former Sabinal High School coach pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor, DOJ says

DEL RIO, Texas – A former Sabinal High School coach pleaded guilty this week to one count of attempted enticement of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Kenneth Wayne Mulkey, 43, was arrested on Jan. 31 for the crime dating back to Oct. 11, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Mulkey, according to court documents, used Snapchat to ask a user for their age, sex and location.

On Oct. 11, 2024, Kenneth Wayne Mulkey, a high school coach and teacher for Sabinal High School, allegedly asked an undercover special agent for their age, sex and location over Snapchat.

The undercover agent responded by identifying as a 14-year-old boy. Mulkey, 43, identified himself as a 40-year-old football and track coach, federal authorities said.

Mulkey allegedly discussed sexual topics and sent a photo of himself before requesting sexually explicit photos of the minor, which the agent declined, the release says.

The next day, Mulkey sent a sexually graphic photo of himself to the agent, an affidavit states.

Mulkey was arrested on Jan. 31. He was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave earlier this year, according to the Sabinal Independent School District.

If convicted, Mulkey faces 10 years to life in prison following his sentencing by a federal district court judge.