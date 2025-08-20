Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment

Richard Lafoille, 87, was last seen in the 5800 block of Castle Run Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued for a 87-year-old San Antonio man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Richard Lafoille was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the 5800 block of Castle Run Drive.

Lafoille was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, white velcro tennis shoes and a silver and gold wedding ring, DPS said in a news release.

Lafoille is 5 feet 10 inches tall, police said. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may be traveling in a gold 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with Texas license plate number RZC5660.

Anyone with information regarding Lafoille’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.