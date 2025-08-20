Skip to main content
Clear icon
100º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment

Richard Lafoille was last seen in the 5800 block of Castle Run Drive

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Richard Lafoille, 87, was last seen in the 5800 block of Castle Run Drive. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued for a 87-year-old San Antonio man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Richard Lafoille was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the 5800 block of Castle Run Drive.

Recommended Videos

Lafoille was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, white velcro tennis shoes and a silver and gold wedding ring, DPS said in a news release.

Lafoille is 5 feet 10 inches tall, police said. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may be traveling in a gold 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with Texas license plate number RZC5660.

Anyone with information regarding Lafoille’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos