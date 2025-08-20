What’s the best car wash in San Antonio? Vote for your favorite SA Picks finalist here Vote for your favorite finalists from Aug. 20 through Sept. 12 SA PICKS 2025 (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – What is the best car wash in San Antonio? You can now vote for your favorite among the SA Picks finalists.
Here are this year’s finalists for best car wash:
All American Car Wash Bubble Wash Go Car Wash The Wash Tub >> CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FINALIST <<
We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories in this year’s
SA Picks. Each category was then narrowed down to three to eight finalists, based on those nominations.
Choose your favorite and vote by using the link below. Voting is open from Aug. 20 through Sept. 12, and you can vote for each category once per day during that time.
A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!
