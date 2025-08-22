AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old child last seen in northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night for a 3-year-old girl last seen in northeast Bexar County.
Aurora Bojorquez was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 7, in the 7100 block of Oldham Drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Aurora is 2 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said Amber Heaviland, 38, is wanted in connection with Aurora’s disappearance.
Heaviland is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.
Authorities said they believe Heaviland is driving a white 2013 Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate WFB8035.
Anyone with information about Aurora or Heaviland’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.