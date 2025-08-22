AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old child last seen in northeast Bexar County

Aurora Bojorquez, 3, (left) was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 7, 2025, in the 7100 block of Oldham Drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Authorities said Amber Heaviland, 38, (right) is wanted in connection with Aurora’s disappearance.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night for a 3-year-old girl last seen in northeast Bexar County.

Aurora Bojorquez was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 7, in the 7100 block of Oldham Drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Aurora is 2 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Amber Heaviland, 38, is wanted in connection with Aurora’s disappearance.

Heaviland is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said they believe Heaviland is driving a white 2013 Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate WFB8035.

2013 Dodge Challenger (Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information about Aurora or Heaviland’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.