Teenage girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted after leaving house on Northeast Side, police say

Police said the girl was forced into a vehicle

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say kidnapped a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, on the Northeast Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say kidnapped a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her on the Northeast Side.

Police said the attack happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, after the girl, 16, left her house near Rittiman Road, east of Loop 410.

She was forced into a vehicle and taken to a property where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

The girl walked to a business on Rittman Road to call for help.

Police said the man drove off in a beige-colored car.

Additional information has not been released as of 10:15 a.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, the Rape Crisis Center has a 24/7 hotline, with advocates ready to help at 210-249-7273.

