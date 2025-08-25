Over 78,000 Chrysler vehicles recalled due to instrument panel failure

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Several carmakers are recalling certain models due to safety issues.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), brands like Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz and Mitsubishi are recalling vehicles because they could pose serious hazards.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Chrysler

Approximately 2,900 (2,885) of the company’s vehicles are being pulled because the brake system warning light may not alert the owner. This could increase the risk of a crash.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Affected models include:

2026

Ram 3500

Ram 3500 Cab Chassis

Ram 2500

Ram 4500 Cab Chassis

5500 Cab Chassis

Dealers will replace the instrument panel cluster for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be sent on Sept. 25.

According to the NHTSA, Chrysler’s number for this recall is 79C.

Nearly 79,000 (78,989) of Chrysler’s 2024 to 2025 Jeep Wranglers are being recalled because the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light to not illuminate as intended and increase the risk of a crash.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported related to the TPMS warning light malfunctioning.

Dealers will inspect and replace the affected parts as necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be mailed on Sept. 2. The number for this recall is 56C, according to the agency.

For these recalls, owners can call Chrysler’s customer service at 1-800-853-1403.

Mercedes-Benz

Just under 3,750 (3,749) of the company’s 2023 to 2026 EQE and GLC vehicles are being recalled because a loose coupling can cause a loss of steering control.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will fix the coupling bolts for free. Notification letters will be mailed on Oct. 17.

Owners can contact Mercedes-Benz’s customer service line at 1-800-367-6372.

