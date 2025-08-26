Mailbox theft remains a challenge in San Antonio, SAPD tackles problem with new task force

SAN ANTONIO – Despite the existence of city, state and federal laws, San Antonio police said mailbox theft remains a problem in San Antonio.

Thieves continue to break into locked mailboxes in apartments and neighborhoods across the city. To address the issue, the San Antonio Police Department created the Mail Theft Task Force last fall.

A map from SAPD shows mail theft hotspots, with a growing trend near the Prue Police Substation area by the Medical Center. However, cluster mailbox theft affects many areas of the city.

Since 2023, police said they have recorded more than 3,500 Class A misdemeanor mail theft cases and 500 felony mail theft reports. Felony theft involves stealing 10 or more pieces of mail.

Ryan Baldwin, with the San Antonio Apartment Association and a task force member, said the group has improved communication among neighborhood groups and apartment managers to better stay ahead of thieves.

Baldwin’s apartment has invested thousands of dollars in reinforcing mailboxes, a costly effort.

“On our new construction, we’ve had to physically redesign how we operate mail,” Baldwin said. “That adds A/C, electrical cost, maybe more cameras, more access control.”

In some cases, entire mailboxes have been replaced. Baldwin said prevention efforts vary by community because it’s based on different designs.

There’s not one key solution. However, being able to stay connected through the stakeholders group allows businesses and HOAs to share ideas and stay alert.

“It’s a community policing, I would say. We have to be more eyes open, be more present as a community, and pay attention,” Baldwin said. “It’s that old school mindset of neighborhood watch.”

He urges apartment managers and HOAs experiencing mailbox theft issues to contact their district representatives and San Antonio Fear Free Environment (SAFFE) officers.

Read also: