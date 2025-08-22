SAPD sees success in crime reduction efforts, with violent incidents down 22% in targeted hotspots

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say their targeted crime reduction efforts in violent hotspots across the city are showing results.

It has been two years since the department launched this crime reduction study.

Maria, a Highland Park resident, says, “Right now, it’s a little bit better.”

She lives near the Rosemont at Highland Park apartments on Rigsby Avenue. She has seen more police drive-bys and fewer shootings, but still doesn’t feel safe enough to share her full name.

Joe, another resident, says, “Right in this area, it’s pretty quiet, except, like you say, the apartments down there. But we don’t hear as much as we used to. We used to hear gunshots, but I haven’t heard any.” When asked when this change started, Joe says, “I don’t know, maybe the last year or so.”

Management at the apartments is working with SAPD as part of a larger two-year study with UTSA.

Data from the San Antonio Police Department and UTSA's two-year crime study. (San Antonio Police Department/UTSA)

It started when SAPD divided the city into 135,000 grids to identify crime hotspots. Patrol cars with flashing lights parked in these areas served as the first step of crime deterrents.

SAPD Chief William McManus said he initially had doubts about how simple steps like that would reduce crime, but he’s changed his mind.

“It’s nothing more than a high-visibility tactic,” McManus said. “Then we shift a little bit to where officers get out of their vehicles, talk with people and walk around to be seen.”

Phase two targets the most violent places.

Data from the San Antonio Police Department and UTSA's two-year crime study. (San Antonio Police Department/UTSA)

The Rosemont apartments ranked fourth in violent crime incidents and calls to SAPD.

Researchers identified 19 contributing factors to crime, including poor lighting, homeless encampments, and a nearby convenience store.

After one year of addressing these issues, police reports of violent crime dropped 50 percent, and trespassing calls stopped.

The overall study shows violent crime is down 22% in targeted hotspots, with a 6% reduction spilling into neighboring communities.

“There was a lot of doubt in people’s minds that this would work,” McManus said. “And sure enough, it’s an evidence-based program UTSA has been doing with departments and cities around the country. And for sure, it works.”

The next phase of the study, which will be announced later this fall, will focus on working with repeat and high-risk offenders to help them get jobs or other assistance to address the root causes of their criminal behavior.

