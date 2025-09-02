San Antonio nonprofit offers celebrity experiences for kids with serious illnesses

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community is excited to highlight The Ferrari Kid, a San Antonio-based nonprofit that creates unforgettable “celebrity for a day” experiences for children battling cancer and chronic illnesses.

The goal is to give these brave kids a break from treatments and a chance to simply enjoy being a child.

The experience starts with a pickup in a Ferrari, followed by VIP treatment, red carpet arrivals and paparazzi at a destination chosen by the child. Recognizing that illness affects the whole family, The Ferrari Kid includes family members in this special day.

Beyond the day of celebration, the organization offers a monthly support group called “The Hope Tank.” The group provides families with a welcoming space to connect, share resources, enjoy fun activities, fostering ongoing support and community.

Founded in 2012 by Manny Diotte, The Ferrari Kid was inspired by his childhood. After 59 surgeries and treatments, a visit to California allowed him to sit in a Ferrari. That moment made him feel like a rock star and changed his outlook.

Diotte’s mission is to give other children that same feeling of hope and joy, reminding them they are “born for greatness.”

Funding for The Ferrari Kid’s programs comes primarily from its annual fundraising gala. The 13th Annual Children’s Benefit Gala, themed “24-Carat Gold: A Night To Shine,” will take place Nov. 8, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio.

This “Dress to Impress” event features entertainment, a live auction and a celebration of the organization’s impact.

Proceeds from the gala directly support The Ferrari Kid Experience and The Hope Tank, helping expand their reach to more children and families facing serious illness.

Tickets for the gala are available now at www.TFKGala.org.

The Ferrari Kid mission statement: Our mission at The Ferrari Kid is to provide children battling cancer and chronic illnesses with unforgettable, celebrity-like experiences and ongoing support, bringing joy and hope to them and their families.

