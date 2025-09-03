Over 100,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to airbag tears, NHTSA says

This photo provided by Edmunds shows the 2025 Ford Ranger. The Ranger is the Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2025 for the way it goes about combining rugged capability with an easy-to-live-with demeanor. (Courtesy of Edmunds via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular automakers are recalling certain models due to serious safety concerns.

Brands like Ford, Chrysler and General Motors are pulling vehicles because of issues with the fuel system, airbags and lighting, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Ford Motor Company

Ford is recalling 499,129 of its 2016 to 2018 Lincoln MKX and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles because the rear brake hose may rupture and leak fluid.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

The remedy is still under development, the NHTSA said.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be sent on Sept. 8.

Additional letters will be sent once the remedy is available, which is set to be sometime in April 2026.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S87.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 105,441 of the company’s 2024 to 2025 Mustang vehicles are being pulled because the exterior lighting, such as the license plate light, side marker and taillights, can fail.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The NHTSA said the remedy is still under development. Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on Sept. 1.

Additional letters will be sent once the remedy is available, anticipated from January to March of 2026.

The NHTSA said Ford’s number for this recall is 25C43.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 100,900 of Ford’s 2024 to 2026 Ranger vehicles are affected because the airbags may tear when deployed, according to the NHTSA.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will install protective shields for free. Interim letters will be mailed on Sept. 8, and a second letter will be sent once the final remedy is available.

The NHTSA said this is anticipated in December of this year.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C41.

You can find the recall information here.

Ford is pulling around 355,656 of its vehicles because the instrument panel, including the warning lights and vehicle speed, may fail at startup.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

According to the NHTSA, affected models include:

2025-2026

F-550 SD

F-450 SD

F-350 SD

F-250 SD

2025

F-150

The instrument panel will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update for free.

Notification letters should have been sent on Monday.

The NHTSA said the company’s number for this recall is 25S88.

You can find the recall information here.

The company is recalling around 213,121 of its 2025 Explorer and Aviator vehicles because, when towing a trailer, the taillights may not illuminate.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will replace the body control module or perform a functional check for free, as necessary, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be sent on Oct. 13.

Another letter will be sent once a final remedy is available, anticipated in April 2026.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C42, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

For these recalls, you can contact Ford’s customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Chrysler

The company is recalling around 219,577 of its vehicles because the rearview camera may not display correctly.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

According to the NHTSA, affected vehicles include the 2019-2021 Ram ProMaster and 2019-2020 Dodge Journey vehicles.

Dealers will replace the rearview cameras for free.

The NHTSA said interim notification letters are expected to be sent on Sept. 30, and a second letter will be sent once the final remedy is available.

Owners can contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403.

Chrysler’s number for this recall is 59C, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

General Motors

The company is recalling around 23,656 of its 2023 to 2026 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles that are equipped with a left-side radiator and fan combination.

According to the NHTSA, excess fuel can spill during refueling and pose a fire risk.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will install a shield to divert the spilled fuel for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters telling owners of the safety risk are expected to be sent on Oct. 6. Another set of letters will be mailed once the final remedy is available.

Owners can contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.