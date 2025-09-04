Man arrested in connection with child exploitation investigation, Hays County deputies say

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office announced a man’s arrest on Thursday in connection with an online exploitation of children investigation.

Patrick Zepeda was taken into custody for trafficking of persons/engaging in sexual conduct, which is a first-degree felony, the sheriff’s office stated. He was later released from the Harris County jail on a $75,000 bond.

In a news release, deputies stated that a Dripping Springs resident reported that a man, later identified as Zepeda, provided a minor with a vape and alcohol in exchange for “sexual favors.”

Deputies discovered a related case investigated by the Austin Police Department. According to the sheriff’s office, Zepeda was identified as the suspect through digital evidence.

The evidence indicated that Zepeda communicated with several underage girls on Snapchat under the username “acru556″ with “Adrian” as the display name.

Zepeda would request explicit images, videos and sexual activity from girls who went along with his solicitations, the release stated. In some instances, he would offer “discounts.”

Multiple girls told investigators that they purchased alcohol and vapes from Zepeda without complying with his sexual requests, deputies said.

Anyone with relevant information on Zepeda’s digital activities is urged to contact Detective Scott Zediker at 512-393-7799 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.

