1 injured in drive-by shooting on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating a drive-by shooting on the West Side.

Officers and other first responders were dispatched on a call just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of Matthews Avenue.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told KSAT that one person was injured and has since been transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unclear.

According to an SAPD officer on scene, two individuals were standing by a vehicle on Matthews Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up near them.

A person in the red vehicle then shot at the two individuals multiple times, SAPD said. According to police, one of those bullets struck the victim in the abdomen area.

After the unknown shooter drove away, authorities said the victim and the individual walked northbound toward the intersection of El Paso Street and Southwest 21st Street, where the victim collapsed.

At this time, the SAPD officer on scene said that the victim is not cooperating with the shooting investigation.

SAPD said the department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

