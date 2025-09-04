🏃 Things to do this weekend: 40th annual Zoo Run, World Heritage Festival, Shein pop-up store

From author appearances and cultural festivals to thrilling runs and haunted adventures, the city is buzzing with exciting events for everyone.

If you’re looking to soak up some local culture, the World Heritage Festival continues to celebrate and honor San Antonio this weekend. Looking for chills and thrills? Six Flags Fiesta Texas is transforming into Fright Fest, featuring new haunted mazes and scare zones.

If you and your family are gearing up to head to any of these events, submit your photos to KSAT Connect!

Let’s take a look at what you can explore this weekend in San Antonio:

Thursday, Sept. 4

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author and UT San Antonio professor Stacy Johnson will appear from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Twig Book Shop, 306 Pearl Parkway. During the event, Johnson will share her new book, “ Author and UT San Antonio professor Stacy Johnson will appear from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Twig Book Shop, 306 Pearl Parkway. During the event, Johnson will share her new book, “ Curriculum of Agape: Reimagining Love in the Classroom .”

Happening over the weekend

10TH ANNUAL WORLD HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Celebrate and honor San Antonio as the World Heritage Festival continues until Sept. 7. Different events will take place at all San Antonio Missions. You can learn more information Celebrate and honor San Antonio as the World Heritage Festival continues until Sept. 7. Different events will take place at all San Antonio Missions. You can learn more information here

40TH ANNUAL ZOO RUN: The San Antonio Zoo will host its 40th annual Zoo Run on Sept. 5-6. Sept. 5, there will be a four-mile challenge along with a spirited four-person relay for adults. Sept. 6, the zoo will host the Kids Run. Click here for more information.

FOTOSEPTIEMBRE: The Centro Cultural Aztlan will display images from the “FotoSeptiembre - Celebrating Latino Culture and Community” exhibit as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The free exhibit will be on display starting Sept. 5 through Oct. 16, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click The Centro Cultural Aztlan will display images from the “FotoSeptiembre - Celebrating Latino Culture and Community” exhibit as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The free exhibit will be on display starting Sept. 5 through Oct. 16, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

FRONTLINE HEROES: First responders and health professionals will be able to get into the First responders and health professionals will be able to get into the San Antonio Zoo for free throughout September.

FRIGHT FEST: Starting Sept. 6, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas will transform into an immersive horror experience with four new haunted mazes, pulse-pounding live shows and fear-filled scare zones. To view a list of haunted houses scheduled to open later this month, click Starting Sept. 6, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas will transform into an immersive horror experience with four new haunted mazes, pulse-pounding live shows and fear-filled scare zones. To view a list of haunted houses scheduled to open later this month, click here

SHEIN POP-UP: The online retailer is gearing up to make an appearance in San Antonio this weekend. From Sept. 5-8, Shein will be at North Star Mall as part of its “ The online retailer is gearing up to make an appearance in San Antonio this weekend. From Sept. 5-8, Shein will be at North Star Mall as part of its “ #SHEINUSPopUp ” tour. The pop-up will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Friday, Sept. 5

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “ The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “ Lilo & Stitch ” at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Alda P. Dobbs will make an appearance at the Twig Book Shop from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday. She will share her newest book, “ Author Alda P. Dobbs will make an appearance at the Twig Book Shop from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday. She will share her newest book, “ The Giving Flower: The Story of the Poinsettia ,” with an outdoor reading.

JUNIOR RANGER DAY: Hosted by the Hosted by the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park , there will be activities for all ages at each mission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mission Concepción will host the Fresco restored by Junior Rangers event, Mission San José will feature the Find Your Ranger event, Mission San Juan will host the Acequia Rubber Duck Race, Espada Aqueduct will host the Roman Arches event and the Mission Espada will feature the Weaving with a Ranger event.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday as part of Locals Day. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday as part of Locals Day. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

MANA: The legendary Mexican band will perform its “Vivir Sin Aire” tour at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The legendary Mexican band will perform its “Vivir Sin Aire” tour at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

SUPER FUN SATURDAY: SUPERHERO SATURDAY: Enjoy a day packed with free activities and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hemisfair as part of Enjoy a day packed with free activities and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hemisfair as part of Super Fun Saturday

VINYL RECORD SHOW: Over 50 vendors from Texas and surrounding states will sell budget-friendly vinyl records during the Vinyl Record Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway. For more information and tickets, click Over 50 vendors from Texas and surrounding states will sell budget-friendly vinyl records during the Vinyl Record Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway. For more information and tickets, click here

Sunday, Sept. 7

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Jessica E. Knight will share her new book “ Author Jessica E. Knight will share her new book “ Cinderbella: A Fairy Tale Starring the Real Alamo Cat ” from 11 a.m. to noon at the Twig Book Shop.

