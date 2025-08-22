Taco Cabana to host first World Taco Eating Championship with $10K prize in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Are you hungry for a fun contest with a $10,000 prize? Taco Cabana will be hosting its first World Taco Eating Championship on the Northeast Side of San Antonio to celebrate its 47th anniversary.

Hopefuls and professional eaters alike can compete to win $10,000 at noon on Sept. 20 by eating as many of the chain’s bean and cheese tacos as they can stomach.

A Guinness World Records judge will be at Taco Cabana’s Austin Highway location to potentially crown a new world record holder for the most soft-shell tacos eaten in three minutes, a news release said.

According to the competition’s website, cash prizes will be given from first place to sixth place.

“As we recognize 47 years in business, we are proud to unveil a one-of-a-kind spectacle that’s unlike anything we’ve ever done before – a celebration that features world-class eaters, the electric thrill of a Guinness World Record attempt and the kind of global exposure that takes Taco Cabana to new heights,” said Ulyses Camacho, president and COO of Taco Cabana.

If you think you can take the World Taco Eating Championship crown, you can sign up here.