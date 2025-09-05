SA Transportation Department seeks input on Complete Streets design guide at public meeting

Avenue B, from Jones Avenue to McCullough Avenue, is a good example of the complete streets model.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Transportation Department is beginning the process of developing a design guide for the city’s Complete Streets policy, and they want to hear from you.

Next week, the department is hosting its first public meeting for the design guide at The University of Texas at San Antonio’s downtown campus.

The public will consider six types of streets, called “typologies,” during the meeting, according to an SASpeakUp page.

Rural roads for agricultural land use

Park streets in and around recreation and open space areas

Neighborhood streets in single-family neighborhoods

Connector streets surrounded by commercial businesses and big parking lots

Industrial streets surrounding warehouses and manufacturing

Primary, main streets surrounded by a mix of business, housing, entertainment and foot traffic

The San Antonio City Council adopted its updated Complete Streets policy last September.

The Complete Streets model is an approach to planning, designing and building streets that enables safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit users.

In June, the policy landed the top ranking in a nationwide report evaluating adopted policies in 2023 and 2024. Overall, the report considered 43 nationwide policies in its ranking.

A spokesperson for the department said it has 15 public engagement events planned to inform the design guide, but could add more if neighborhood or community associations seek additional feedback.

The events include six stakeholder meetings, seven pop-up events across the city and two planned public meetings.

Next week’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

