Edgewood ISD votes to sanction trustee for allegedly violating ethics policies

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood Independent School District board members voted to sanction a trustee for allegedly violating several district policies.

Board members agreed on Monday that trustee Michael Valdez is accused of publicly speaking against the board and violating EISD’s ethics and board policies.

More than 15 community members spoke at Monday’s meeting, with a majority against sanctioning Valdez.

“Michael’s one of the very few trustees who consistently listens to parents, speaks up for our concerns and takes action when others won’t,” EISD community member Jessica Rodriguez said.

A district attorney listed several accusations against Valdez, including an accusation that he made comments to criticize district peace officers and the superintendent.

While the attorney did not specify when those comments were made, a KSAT crew saw Valdez at a press conference that was supporting Maribel Gardea, who was arrested by EISD police officers at a board meeting a few weeks ago.

On Aug. 19, Gardea was escorted out of the board meeting in handcuffs after speaking past her allotted time during public comments.

Valdez is also accused of “making statements that were not based on evidence or facts and implied misconduct,” according to the attorney.

“I just want to say that it’s ridiculous that just for speaking up, this board calls a special board meeting to censor me,” Valdez said. “I am going to continue to speak up for injustice. I hope y’all can do the same.”

All board members voted in favor of the sanctions against Valdez except for Valdez.

“I will continue to speak up as well so there isn’t incorrect or not complete information, because I think it matters that we work on facts, that we go forward based on facts," board President James Hernandez said.

As of Monday, Valdez is ineligible for election as a board officer next year, ineligible for EISD-related travel and is to be removed from all four committees, according to the district’s attorney.

Valdez also must obtain additional training on governance and ethics no later than October 2025.

