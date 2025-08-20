Woman escorted out Edgewood ISD board meeting in handcuffs, video shows

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was escorted out of an Edgewood Independent School District board meeting in handcuffs on Tuesday evening after speaking past her allotted time during public comments.

Maribel Gardea spoke during the public comment of the board meeting and was told her “time was up” after talking for four minutes.

As Gardea first approached the podium, she told the board members she was going to read her comments in Spanish and then asked if she would get two extra minutes to read her comments in English.

“Are you asking for a translator?” a board member asked Gardea.

Gardea responded in Spanish, “No. I’m going to read in Spanish, and I have two extra minutes to speak in English, correct?”

That same board member responded, “Go ahead.”

Gardea then expressed her concerns to the board about bullying, security and lack of communication. Unaware that her initial two minutes had passed, she spoke in Spanish for over three minutes.

Afterward, she said she had two more minutes to speak. A board member informed her she had one minute remaining because the clock had restarted.

“I will reclaim my time after I’m done because that did not count,” Gardea said. “It’s terrible that all this community is here to talk to you and you all decided to cut their time.”

After four minutes, her microphone was cut off, but she continued reading her presentation.

“Ma’am, you’re out of line,” a board member said. “Your four minutes is up.”

Authorities then approached Gardea as she was reading and escorted her out of the meeting.

Videos obtained by KSAT appear to show Edgewood ISD police escorting Gardea to a police car in handcuffs.

It is unclear if Gardea was arrested or is facing any charges.

According to Edgewood ISD board operating procedures, when a person addresses the board, presentations may be for three minutes or less. “Non-English speakers who require a translator may receive up to six minutes to speak,” the procedures states.

In a statement to KSAT, Edgewood ISD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernández said in part:

“The individual’s actions were not in alignment with the EISD Board Operations Procedures and Code of Ethics, necessitating their removal. To ensure productive dialogue, we ask all participants to adhere to the established procedures and decorum that guide our board meetings.”

