Police identify fired Pearsall ISD employee under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication with a student

PEARSALL, Texas – Pearsall police have identified a now-former Pearsall Independent School District employee accused of having inappropriate communication with a student.

Alizandra Berrelez is under investigation as of last week, Pearsall police Lt. Nathaniel Ximenez confirmed to KSAT Investigates on Tuesday. Berrelez is not facing any charges as of Tuesday afternoon, Ximenez said.

According to the district’s website, Berrelez worked at Pearsall Intermediate School as a paraprofessional.

Pearsall police said investigators have forwarded the phones involved to the Secret Service for data extraction, but there is no timeline for when the results will be available.

Superintendent Dr. Jodi Spoor told KSAT Investigates on Monday that the district terminated Berrelez after interviewing her and the student involved last week.

Berrelez worked for the district for more than a year and did not have a previous disciplinary history, according to the superintendent.

The Pearsall Police Department is investigating the case. The district is also urging any students with information to reach out to the department.

