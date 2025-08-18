Pearsall ISD employee fired, under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication with student

PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District employee was terminated after allegations of inappropriate communication with a student, a letter sent by the district to families on Monday states.

In the letter, superintendent Dr. Jodi Spoor did not reveal where the unidentified female paraprofessional worked.

Spoor told KSAT Investigates the district terminated the paraprofessional after interviewing her and the student last week.

The paraprofessional had worked for the district for more a year and did not have a previous disciplinary history, according to the superintendent.

The Pearsall Police Department is investigating the case. The district is also urging any students with information to reach out to the department.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Pearsall police on Monday, but Police Chief Daniel Flores was not available.

