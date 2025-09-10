Skip to main content
Texas politicians react to Charlie Kirk’s death, call for end to political violence

Politicians from both sides of the aisle shared their thoughts on social media

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Local, state and national political figures from both sides of the aisle are remembering conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk after he was shot and killed at a Utah college Wednesday.

Amid the news, many politicians are also posting on social media, calling for an end to political violence.

“Political violence has no place in our society,” said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio.

“This senseless act of violence has no place in America,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

“Violence is never the answer,” said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin. “We must settle our differences with ballots, not bullets.”

“The darkness and violence unleashed against him today, as he worked to share the values of a free America, is gut-wrenching,” said State House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, described the shooting as “horrific,” and said he and his wife are devastated and heartbroken.

“Charlie Kirk’s murder was an act of unspeakable evil,” Cruz said. “Charlie loved our country deeply, and we will forever remember him.”

